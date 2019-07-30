Tolko Industries announced Tuesday it would take some ‘downtime’ between August and September due to market conditions, affecting around 140 employees. (file)

Tolko shutters Kelowna operation temporarily

Around 140 employees’ work paused due to market conditions

Tolko Industries is taking some “downtime” from Aug. 6 and Sept. 15, 2019.

“The high cost of logs and weak market conditions are still impacting our operating footprint in British Columbia,” Solid Wood vice-president Troy Connolly said in a statement. “Although we prefer we keep our locations in constant operation, we must manage the business responsibly and ensure we are sustainable for the future.”

READ MORE: Kelowna’s ELLA Tower hits a construction milestone

Around 140 employees in Kelowna were notified of the decision today and managers are available to answer any questions they may have.

“We do not make these decisions without a lot of consideration,” Connolly said.

READ MORE: Illegal drugs and weapons seized by West Kelowna RCMP

“We know we have great people working at this location and this is in no way a reflection on them or their commitment,” he said. “However, we’re seeing a lot of challenging industry conditions in B.C. right now, which could continue for some time.”

Tolko marketing and sales vice-president Pino Pucci said the marketing team will continue to support its customers and minimize any impacts.

“Our customers are understanding of current market conditions and aware of our ongoing commitment to serve them,” Pucci said.

Most Read