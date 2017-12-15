A three-year-old was taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog at a daycare on the 1200 block of Burnside Rd. W. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Toddler sent to hospital following dog bite at Vancouver Island daycare

Malamute/husky cross involved in incident at 1200-block of Burnside Rd. West

A three-year-old child was transported from day care to the hospital on Wednesday after a dog bit the child’s face.

The incident happened at a Saanich daycare on the 1200-block of Burnside Rd. West.

The severity of the injury is unknown, said Saanich Police spokesperson Sgt. Jereme Leslie.

“Saanich Pound spoke to the owner of the dog who is cooperating with the investigation.”

The dog is a Husky-Malamute cross believed to be less than a year old.

The 911 call came in at around 12:30 on as a dog bite.

Saanich pound will investigate to see if the dog requires a designation as a dangerous dog as per Saanich bylaws.

Island Health oversees daycare providers and is investigating, said spokes person Meribeth Burton.

“We have implemented a Health and Safety Plan for the site until the investigation is complete,” Burton said.

While Husky-Malamutes are not often considered dangerous, it’s a reminder that any dog will bite under certain circumstances, said Susan Ryan of Saanich Pound.

reporter@saanichnews.com

