Credit: Contributed

Tis the season for Kelowna road checks

The RCMP are out in full force for the holiday

Kelowna RCMP and police officers throughout the province are out again in full force, taking impaired drivers off the streets and encouraging everyone to plan a safe ride home during the holiday season, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

For the month of December and beyond, Kelowna Traffic Services, Central Okanagan Traffic Services and the Integrated Road Safety Unit will be out conducting enhanced enforcement and Counter Attack road checks looking for impaired drivers throughout the Central Okanagan.

The number of people killed in impaired-related crashes each year has significantly dropped with 40 years of counter attack, but impaired driving remains a top contributing factor in B.C.

“If your holiday festivities include alcohol, plan ahead to ensure you or someone you know is not going to drive impaired. Arrange a designated driver, shuttle van, call a taxi or take transit,” said Cst. Lesley Smith, with the Kelowna RCMP.

*Enjoy the holidays responsibly by ensuring all drivers are safe and sober.

* Speak up against impaired driving; don’t let loved ones put themselves and others at risk.

* If you think someone on the road may be impaired, call 911.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tis the season for counter attack road checks
Next story
Liberal leadership hopeful Todd Stone releases his “bold vision”

Just Posted

RCMP issue scam warning

North Okanagan residents urged to be cautious of callers claiming to be from Canada Revenue Agency

Liberal leadership hopeful Todd Stone releases his “bold vision”

Former transportation minister outlines what he would do as premier

Tis the season for counter attack road checks

Kelowna RCMP will be out in force in December enforcing impaired driving rules

De Jong floats idea of more money for kids’ educations

Former finance minister and Liberal leadership candidate says he’d add $500 a year to RESPs

Habs alumni coming to Kelowna

Kelowna team of all star former NHLers will take on the Montreal Canadiens

Okanagan resident rallies for life

Vernon’s Melissa Verleg fighting for access to medication in her battle with cystic fibrosis

TCH traffic delayed in Kamloops

Crash on bridge between vehicle and car carrier leaves vehicle launched onto meridian.

Man accused of sex with young boy awaiting verdict in Penticton

Lawyers delivered their closing remarks Friday, with a verdict expected Monday morning

Charges stayed against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six massacre

Court grants application to have first-degree murder and conspiracy charges essentially dropped

B.C. launches emergency response centre to curb overdose deaths

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy says centre to connect provincial, local teams

Down to final four at volleyball AAA championships

Trio of Surrey teams and Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Wild in final four at BC AAA senior boys volleyball championships at Langley Events Centre

Eight remain in hunt for provincial title

Quarter-finals are set at Langley Events Centre for BC high school AAAA girls volleyball championships

Funeral chain creates visual campaign to show dangers of fentanyl

Metro Vancouver funeral chain serves up to five families monthly who’s loved one died from overdose

Win a lottery, get an autograph at Blue Jays’ Winter Tour fan fest in Vancouver

Toronto’s pro baseball team heads west for two-day event in January

Most Read