Tis the season for Kelowna road checks

The RCMP are out in full force for the holiday

Kelowna RCMP and police officers throughout the province are out again in full force, taking impaired drivers off the streets and encouraging everyone to plan a safe ride home during the holiday season, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

For the month of December and beyond, Kelowna Traffic Services, Central Okanagan Traffic Services and the Integrated Road Safety Unit will be out conducting enhanced enforcement and Counter Attack road checks looking for impaired drivers throughout the Central Okanagan.

The number of people killed in impaired-related crashes each year has significantly dropped with 40 years of counter attack, but impaired driving remains a top contributing factor in B.C.

“If your holiday festivities include alcohol, plan ahead to ensure you or someone you know is not going to drive impaired. Arrange a designated driver, shuttle van, call a taxi or take transit,” said Cst. Lesley Smith, with the Kelowna RCMP.

*Enjoy the holidays responsibly by ensuring all drivers are safe and sober.

* Speak up against impaired driving; don’t let loved ones put themselves and others at risk.

* If you think someone on the road may be impaired, call 911.

