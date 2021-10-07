Tips wanted in Vernon arson investigation

Garbage can deliberately ignited outside of independent school

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are turning to the public to help identify a suspect in an arson investigation. The suspect was seen lighting a garbage can on fire outside of a Pleasant Valley Road school on Aug. 29, 2021. (RCMP)

Vernon Mounties are asking the public to identify a suspect in an arson investigation.

Staff at a Pleasant Valley Road school notified police of remnants of a burned garbage can against the wall of the building on Aug. 29. Footage showed the unknown person deliberately lighting and discarding burning material into the can before walking away.

Shortly after, the garbage can was fully engulfed in flames which eventually burned out.

“Thankfully, the fire was contained inside the garbage can and did not spread to the building,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

“Given the close proximity to the building and the extremely dry conditions at the time, the consequences of this person’s actions could have been disastrous.”

To advance the investigation, police are releasing an image of the suspect.

Anyone able to provide more information on the matter is urged to contact Const. Richard Lausman at 250-545-7171.

