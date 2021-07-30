RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Tipped truck spills load on Highway 97 between Kelowna and Vernon

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect near Predator Ridge turnoff

A reportedly toppled dump truck has spilled debris across Highway 97 between Vernon and Kelowna Friday morning, July 30, affecting traffic.

The incident near the Predator Ridge turnoff has single-lane alternating traffic is in effect between Crystal Waters Road and Kalamalka Lakeview Drive, DriveBC said.

Delays should be expected by motorists.

More to come…

Do you have a photo you’d like to share with the Morning Star? Email them to newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com.

READ MORE: New wildfire between Vernon and Kelowna thought to be lightning caused

READ MORE: Okanagan Lake hits lowest level since 2003

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm residents, city frustrated with Health Canada on cannabis odour concerns
Next story
‘It is hard. It is fun’: 55-year-old Castlegar woman becomes firefighter

Just Posted

A Kimberley senior says a scammer is using local numbers. (File image)
Enderby senior cheated out of $3K by phone scammer

A pyrocumulus cloud, also known as a fire cloud, forms in the sky as the Tremont Creek wildfire burns on the mountains above Ashcroft, B.C., Friday, July 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Showers in forecast for some B.C. wildfires, but lightning also possible

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Tipped truck spills load on Highway 97 between Kelowna and Vernon

An aerial view of Monday afternoon’s White Rock Creek wildfire behaviour in the Jimmy Lake area July 26, 2021. (BC Wildfire Services)
Smoke from fire near Westwold affecting hydro lines: BC Wildfire Services