A tiny home stolen from a Fraser Canyon property south of Boston Bar has been recovered 100 kilometres north in Lillooet. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

Tiny home stolen off property near Lower Mainland found 1 week later in Lillooet

Theives used U-Haul truck to steal tiny home, riding lawnmower and more from property south of Boston Bar

After a week of police work and a family’s plea over social media, a tiny home stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon has been recovered 100 kilometres north of the area, in Lillooet.

The theft happened on Christmas Day from a shared property owned by Ben Garratt and friends. Thieves used a U-Haul truck to cart away the entire tiny home and its contents, and just about anything else that could be stolen from the property.

After receiving a tip on New Years Eve about a suspect attempting to sell a tiny home to the tipster, police recovered upwards of $80,000 worth of stolen property from a Lillooet home.

“When I turned up there with the kids and just noticed that the bolt had been cut on the front gate … and as soon as I came down the driveway I noticed that the tiny house was gone,” Garratt said when reached on Dec. 31.

Garratt builds tiny homes for a living, specifically those with non-toxic, repurposed and salvaged materials, with his company Tiny Healthy Homes. The stolen home would be worth around $55,000.

The other buildings on the property located south of Boston Bar were virtually cleaned out, with the thieves making away a propane fireplace, a variety of equipment including a riding lawn mower and a chainsaw, an inflatable raft, bedding and even food.

Boston Bar RCMP connected with neighbouring police detachments to track down the 8’x17’ tiny home. When a person reported that someone had attempted to sell them a tiny home in Lilloett, police were able to act.

A man was taken into custody and released. On Jan. 3, police returned to his property with a search warrant, seizing various items related to Garratt. A generator reported stolen from Coldstream in the North Okanagan was also recovered.

A 48-year-old Lilloet man faces charges in relation to the theft. His first court appearance is set for March 9 in Lillooet Provincial Court.

The community’s response after Garratt’s sister posted the theft on a Boston Bar area Facebook group, has been heartening.

“After getting sort of beaten down by that and feeling like the area is dangerous or that the community doesn’t care, it’s clear that the community does care and the majority of people there are really nice people.”

Their online appeals actually helped solve another theft of two tiny homes from Surrey on Dec. 28 Garratt said, when someone saw the post and said they’d noticed another tiny home being pulled into a driveway the morning after the Surrey theft.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
emelie.peacock@hopestandard.com

Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says
Next story
VIDEO: World leaders are appalled by storming of U.S. Capitol

Just Posted

KingFisher Boats donated Christmas hampers to local families in need, this year benefiting 11 families through the Archway Society for Domestic Peace including a Christmas Eve dinner and additional essentials for the house. (Contributed)
KingFisher casts Christmas cheer for Vernon families

11 Vernon families benefitted through the Archway Society for Domestic Peace

Sovereign Lake Nordic Club is a favourite with nordic skiers. With more than 100 kilometres of combined trails in Vernon, no wonder it’s considered one of BC’s best places for cross-country skiing! Photo courtesy Tourism Vernon.
Taylor: All by myself on the ski trail

After Christmas, I went up the mountain for some cross-country skiing. By… Continue reading

Opera singer Melina Schein is one of the artists featured in the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre’s Focus online series, premiering Thursday, Jan. 21. (VDPAC photo)
Vernon stage puts live music in focus

Performing Arts Centre spotlights online series with Okanagan artists

The BC Centre for Disease Control released COVID-19 case counts from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 for local health areas across the province Jan. 7.(BCCDC)
Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 case-count continues downward trend

Total of 139 new cases in the area between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2

A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic on Vernon’s hospital hill Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Collision slows traffic on Vernon’s hospital hill

The two-vehicle crash took place around 5 p.m. Wednesday

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Still no sign of plane or passengers from Jun. 6 crash

(Pixabay)
Sexual violence at home during pandemic skyrockets, say Okanagan experts

During January, Sexual Assault Awareness Month events are going virtual

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A student is pictured wearing a mask in a school bus, on his first day back-to-school. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Individual at Kelowna high school tests postive for COVID-19

School District 23 said students should continue to come to school while contact tracing is underway

A B.C. Supreme Court ruling found the Province of British Columbia and the District of Sicamous liable for damages caused to Waterway Houseboats 2 Mile operation during the 2012 debris flood. All parties involved are now appealing. (File photo)
Waterway Houseboats’ courtroom saga to continue

Appeals from all parties involved in the 2019 Supreme court case were considered Dec. 30.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Zoom gatherings, such as this event by the Penticton Tune-Agers, became common during 2020. This was one of many changes to come during an unprecedented year. (Penticton Tune-Agers - YouTube)
COLUMN: Our world will not go back to normal in 2021

Attempting a return to pre-pandemic conditions would be nearly impossible

Financial literacy and credit counsellor Pamela George is shown in her home office in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Planning your 2021 budget a chance to reassess your spending and make changes

Saving a six-month buffer is important to start building that rainy-day cushion

Most Read