Time to nominate people for Kelowna civic awards

Nomination period will run until Feb. 8 and the award gala goes April 24

The plaza in Stuart Park, across from Kelowna City Hall, where the names of current city civic award winners are etched on plaques. —Image: City of Kelowna

Nominations are now open for Kelowna’s 44th annual Civic and Community Awards.

Between now and Feb. 8, nominations can be submitted online, by email or hard copy. Online nomination forms can be found on the awards webpage at kelowna.ca/our-community under News and Events. Hard copy forms are available at Kelowna City Hall, the Parkinson Recreation Centre and Okanagan Regional Library branch locations in the city.

The awards recognize outstanding individuals, groups and organizations whose contributions and achievements benefited the city in 2018.

“The opening of the nomination period is an exciting time for us as we learn about the often silent heroes in our community,” said Mariko Siggers, community and neighbourhood services manage with the city.

“Each year we’re amazed by the contributions of volunteers, artists, athletes and organizations in our community.”

This year’s finalists will be celebrated at the awards night April 24 at the Kelowna Community Theatre where the winners will be announced. Tickets will go on sale in March 2019.

“New this year, all of our nominators and nominees will be entered into a draw as a thank-you for either taking the time to complete the nomination form or for their contributions to our city,” said Siggers.

The awards include:

· Sarah Donalda Treadgold Memorial Award – Woman of the Year

· Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Man of the Year

· Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Volunteer Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year

· Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

· Male and Female Athlete of the Year

· Champion for the Environment (individual and business)

· Corporate Community of the Year (small and medium/large businesses)

· Central Okanagan Foundation Volunteer Organization of the Year

· Honour in the Arts

· Teen Honour in the Arts

· Young Male and Female Volunteer of the Year

The young male and female volunteer of the year finalists will each receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Dillon Thomas Budd Youth Scholarship, sponsored by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation.

In addition to the awards that will go to nominated winners, city council also has the option of naming a recipient of its Anita Tozer Memorial Award.

