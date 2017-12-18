Tim Hortons delivers smiles for YMCA Kids

$29,000 raised through sale of cookies with proceeds to struggling kids and families in the Okanagan

It’s official—the smiles are in.

Tim Hortons restaurants in the Central Okanagan raised $29,091 from their annual Smile Cookie Campaign with 100 per cent of the proceeds donated to the YMCA of Okanagan.

The campaign, which ran for one week in September, saw thousands of Tim Hortons customers purchase a smile cookie for one dollar.

“We’re so proud of the success of our Smile Cookie Campaign,” says Chris Chapman, owner of three local restaurants. “With the gap between the ‘haves’ and the ‘have not’s’ widening in our community, we can’t think of a charity that makes a bigger impact on the lives of struggling kids and families in the Okanagan than the YMCA.”

Since local Tim Hortons stores began supporting the Y’s Healthy Snack Program in 2013, $156,317 has been raised to ensure that each year the hundreds of children participating in Y preschool or out of school care programs receive the nutrition they need to grow and thrive.

“It is critical that all children in our care get a daily healthy snack,” said Danielle Miranda, YMCA Senior Child Care Manager. “Many kids in our programs come to us without eating regular meals. With one in three children relying on financial assistance to participate in Y child care, those families struggle to afford nutritious food and any after-school snacks at all.”

YMCA of Okanagan operates preschool and child care programs at seven locations across Kelowna and West Kelowna, serving more than 100,000 healthy snacks per year. Providing YMCA subsidized child care to families in need, the Y relies on donations to ensure all children can participate in their programs, regardless of income.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. anti-hate campaigner finds Google search on his efforts redirects to porn
Next story
Holiday travel chaos after Atlanta airport outage

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap to be hit with heavy snowfall

Up to 35 centimetres to fall in some parts of the region

Extra meningococcal immunization clinics added

Health units to host evening drop-in clinics across Okanagan

Immunization clinics this week

Meningococcal outbreak prompts vaccines across Okanagan

Illness numbers grow in Interior Health

GI and RI illnesses reported in Vernon, Lake Country, Kelowna, Penticton and Castlegar

‘Tis the season for giving

Okanagan Community comes together to help kids at Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Aging population challenges justice system

“Our entire criminal justice system needs to come to grips with the fact that everybody is getting older.”

Foreign buyers own small portion of Canada’s housing market

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

Gord Downie chosen as back-to-back Newsmaker of the year

Gord Downie was chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker for second consecutive year

Oyama Legion gives back

Lake Country group helps out the food bank and the bus society in latest support

Former B.C. fire chief found not guilty of sex assault

The jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case of a third complainant

Pot activists Marc and Jodie Emery get fine, probation

Jodie and Marc Emery pleaded guilty Monday to a number of drug-related charges related to what the Crown called a “sophisticated” dispensary operation.

Okanagan Rockets hit break in top four

Undermanned Rockets pick up three points in Victoria in last BCMML games prior to Christmas

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens west of Revelstoke

A crash has closed Highway 1 in both directions west of Revelstoke

Most Read