A spokeswoman for Tim Hortons says its restaurants won’t be selling a new Barbie made in collaboration with the coffee chain until both Black and white versions of the hockey-themed dolls, seen in an undated handout photo, are available. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tim Hortons, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Tim Hortons delays hockey Barbie roll out to rush production of Black doll

Currently, stores are selling the white version of the doll

Barbie is getting ready to hit the hockey rink with an assist from Tim Hortons.

But the coffee chain’s locations won’t be selling the pint-sized plastic hockey players until both Black and white versions of the doll are available, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Solange Bernard, head of marketing communications, said Tim Hortons started working with Mattel last year to roll out a hockey-themed Barbie as part of a charitable initiative aimed at getting girls involved in the sport.

Bernard said the plan was originally to launch one doll, but amid protests against anti-Black racism in recent months, Tim Hortons decided to push back the launch to make the product more diverse.

Tim Hortons worked with Mattel to rush the production of a Black version of the Barbie doll, Bernard said.

Currently, stores are selling the white version of the doll, which comes with a Tim Hortons jersey, helmet and hockey stick. The Black doll is still being manufactured, Bernard said.

A Mattel spokesperson said in a statement that the toy maker is committed to ensuring that the “diversity in this line is fully represented” and plans to expand its retail offerings this fall.

Bernard said both versions of the doll will be available for purchase at Tim Hortons restaurants in November.

The proceeds are to be donated to a Hockey Canada Foundation initiative aimed at getting girls on the ice, she said.

READ MORE: ‘The data is bad’: Black and racialized Canadians lacking on boards, study finds

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

DiversityGames and ToysTim Hortons

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grass fire sparked near Vernon-Coldstream
Next story
Docs suggest bureaucrats were nudged to look to WE Charity for student program

Just Posted

Grass fire sparked near Vernon-Coldstream

Blaze off Highway 97 in DND grounds quickly contained

Wildfire near Beaverdell places 44 homes on evacuation alert

The Solomon Mountain fire is currently estimated to be 17.5 hectares

Okanagan woman on multi-day bike trek for PADS makes Vernon stop

En route from Burnaby to Calgary, Penticton cyclist makes pit stop to enjoy shade in Polson Park

Crews combat wildfire off Highway 33 towards Graystokes

The fire is currently considered ‘out of control’

Okanagan mobile e-bike rental company offers safe way to enjoy outdoors

Velo Volt meets customers wherever they want up and down the Okanagan

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

Mount Christie wildfire grows to 1,000 hectares, more than 3,000 homes on alert

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

B.C. judge rejects man’s bid to stop RCMP from destroying Pickton evidence

Mounties have hundreds of items in storage linked to the probe of serial killer Robert Pickton

Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation

Fisheries minister promises act will respect B.C.’s jurisdiction over land management

Interior Health reports two new cases of COVID-19, 15 active

165 cases of the virus have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Crazy Creek Fire in Shuswap still burning out of control

Hummingbird Creek Fire near Sicamous not expected to spread

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

Canadians are spending more time in bed – but sleeping less – due to COVID stress: poll

Study by Leva Sleep found that British Columbians are disproportionately worried about a second outbreak

Most Read