The popular beach tiki bar at Okanagan Resort was posted for lease on Facebook Marketplace in January 2023. (Facebook Marketplace)

Tiki beach bar in West Kelowna up for lease

The bar is listed for lease on Facebook Marketplace

The popular tiki bar on Okanagan Lake is up for lease.

The venue was posted several days ago on Facebook Marketplace.

The business space at 2751 Westside Road, West Kelowna is listed for $10,000 per month by Kevin Chu.

https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/1151489672210554/

The space is located within Okanagan Resort. The post says a liquor license can be provided.

As part of the resort, the post says they are looking for an experienced individual to take over and provide food services for guests.

Chu writes they are looking for someone to sign a three-to-five year contract for use of the space between May 1 and Sept. 30.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

