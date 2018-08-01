Lightning blankets the Southern Interior of B.C. sparking 22 new wildfires in the region. Image: Kayleigh Seibel/Black Press Media Lightning blankets the Southern Interior of B.C. sparking 22 new wildfires in the region. Image: Kayleigh Seibel/Black Press Media

Thunderstorms to roll into Okanagan-Shuswap

Cooler temperatures and rain are forecast over the next few days

The possibility of a thunderstorm could hit the Okanagan and Shuswap on Wednesday.

Environment Canada is calling for 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon and evening which could bring lightning to the area.

Smoke lingering in the valley is expected to clear by this afternoon; however a special air quality statement remains in effect for the North, Central and South Okanagan as well as the Shuswap.

RELATED: Relief from smoky skies predicted for Okanagan

The smoke is affecting most of the southern half of the province due to wildfires in the region and the northern U.S.

Showers are expected again on Thursday in the region along with another possible thunderstorm.

Temperatures appear to be on a cooling trend for the Okanagan and Shuswap with a high of 32 C in Penticton for Wednesday and a high of 30 C to the north in Salmon Arm.

RELATED: Two lightning sparked fires near the Central Okanagan

In the South Okaganan, Environment Canada is anticipating winds to gust to more than 20 km/hr in the afternoon.

Cooler temperatures and possible thunderstorms are forecasted for the next several days and into the weekend.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. Judge blocks release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns
Next story
UPDATE: Two lightning sparked fires near the Central Okanagan

Just Posted

Businesses concerned about the state of downtown Kelowna

A recent survey conducted by the chamber showed businesses are concerned about the environment

Kelowna Election 2018: Need to fill 350 temporary jobs

Part-time positions offer behind-the-scenes job experience

UPDATE: West Kelowna man knifed in airport parking lot assault

Police still searching for suspect in physical altercation

RCMP Musical Ride will cause traffic delays in downtown Kelowna

The city is warning the public about traffic for the Aug. 9 ride

Kelowna stadium gets upgraded running track

The city will be resurfacing the track at the Apple Bowl Stadium

Breaking: 865 properties on evacuation alert, Snowy Mountain fire doubles in size

As of Wednesday morning the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 6,155 hectares in size.

Kamloops teen who died at COG ‘had a really caring soul’

Sam Thacker was with Adison Davies at the Center of Gravity festival in Kelowna before she died.

B.C. announces $1.5M to help people detect signs of stroke

Money will help Heart and Stroke Foundation to run FAST program for five straight years

20 years later, destructive ‘98 B.C. wildfire a reminder that fire fuels need to be cut

Counsellor and fire chief look forward to new provincial program to reduce fire fuel.

Kelowna upcoming traffic and city facility disruptions

Changes to traffic flow, public service operations

B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

A Victoria man sleeping in a garbage dumpster was accidently killed Wednesday morning

Evacuation order, state of emergency issued for Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get blaze under control

Mother’s 25-year search for daughter led to DNA database for missing persons

Lindsey Nicholls was 14 when she went missing August 2, 1993, near Comox, B.C.

It’s OK to cry in the courtroom even if you’re a judge: law professors

Defence lawyer has asked provincial court Judge Monica McParland to recuse herself

Most Read