Thunderstorms threaten North Okanagan, Shuswap

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the North Okanagan and parts of the Shuswap.
Environment Canada issued a warning around 11 a.m. July 5 describing favourable conditions for strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
A heat warning is still in effect for the region and the federal agency warns that hot and dry conditions may lead to dry lightning for some areas.
Thompson-Nicola, Shuswap, Vernon area, Arrow Lakes, Slocan Lake, northern Kootenay Lake and East Kootenay-North, including Invermere, are all included in the warning.
Activity is expected sometime today and into early evening, Environment Canada says.
