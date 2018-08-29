Thunderstorms forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for showers to start around noon on Wednesday

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of a thunderstorm for the Okanagan and Shuswap on Wednesday.

A cold front moving into the region is expected to bring rain and cooler temperatures.

Showers will begin around noon for most regions.

Temperatures are expected to sit in the low 20s C for the rest of the week, with another storm system moving into the Okanagan-Shuswap on Saturday.

RELATED: A weather reprieve, but not out of the smoke yet

The weekend weather system will bring more rain and cool nights with temperatures around 10 C.

Showers are anticipated to continue into Thursday with a high around 21 C.

Friday will be sunny for most of the region before turning back to rain on Saturday.

A smoky skies bulletin remains in effect for the North and South Okanagan, due to lower particulate matter concentrations in the area.

RELATED: Air quality statement ended for Central Okanagan

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Inmates help fight B.C. wildfires with hose repair program
Next story
Big court ruling could set Trans Mountain pipleline’s fate: experts

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Board of Education chairwoman Moyra Baxter to seek re-election

Long-time trustee from Peachland says there’s a great deal of work that still needs to be done

Thunderstorms forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for showers to start around noon on Wednesday

VIDEO: B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

Women are underrepresented in research journals: UBC study

Kelowna - Associate professor Miranda Hart said she is tired of seeing men on every page

Reitsma, Warkentin lead Heat to first win of the season

The UBC Okanagan men’s soccer team took down University of the Fraser Valley Cascades Tuesday

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

As 534 wildfires burn, province extends state of emergency

The province has officially extended the state of emergency until Sept. 12, 2018.

Midwives celebrate 20 years in B.C.

Almost triple the number since 1998.

Chase RCMP seek vehicle connected to fire at bank

Security cameras captured a grey or silver hatchback leaving the area

Inmates help fight B.C. wildfires with hose repair program

Over 40,000 hoses are cleaned and repaired at a Vancouver Island correctional centre each year

Emergency response firm owner shares his side of B.C. wildfire decision

Jeff Kelly says he did not agree with BC Wildfire Service’s move not to use his crew in Burns Lake

18 motorcycle deaths in B.C. last month prompt safety reminder

The BC Coroners Service says everyone on the road should use caution this long weekend

Shuswap man sentenced to nine months in prison for marijuana grow op

Tim Petruk – Kamloops This Week Marijuana will be legal in Canada… Continue reading

Still no sign of missing Kamloops jet skier 1 month after river crash

Police have yet to find any sign of the man, who is presumed deceased

Most Read