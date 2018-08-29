Thunderstorms forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for showers to start around noon on Wednesday

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of a thunderstorm for the Okanagan and Shuswap on Wednesday.

A cold front moving into the region is expected to bring rain and cooler temperatures.

Showers will begin around noon for most regions.

Temperatures are expected to sit in the low 20s C for the rest of the week, with another storm system moving into the Okanagan-Shuswap on Saturday.

The weekend weather system will bring more rain and cool nights with temperatures around 10 C.

Showers are anticipated to continue into Thursday with a high around 21 C.

Friday will be sunny for most of the region before turning back to rain on Saturday.

A smoky skies bulletin remains in effect for the North and South Okanagan, due to lower particulate matter concentrations in the area.

