Three-way race set for mayor in Salmon Arm, five-way in Sicamous

Some candidates will be acclaimed in the regional district and board of education races

Nominations closed for municipal, regional district and board of education positions at 4 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2022. (File photo)

The race is on!

Although it initially looked like the mayor of Salmon Arm might be acclaimed this year, two candidates added their names to the ballot in the last couple of days of the nomination period.

Running for re-election as mayor of Salmon Arm is incumbent Alan Harrison, along with former mayor Nancy Cooper and newcomer Luke Norrie.

Thirteen candidates are running for six councillor positions – five incumbents and seven newcomers.

The incumbents seeking re-election are: Debbie Cannon, Kevin Flynn, Tim Lavery, Sylvia Lindgren and Louise Wallace Richmond.

Candidates new to the position are: Daniel Bardy, Cathy Burton, Brian Fletcher, David Gonella, Deb Haukedal, Robert Johnson, Greg Schmor and Kristine Wickner.

In Sicamous, five candidates are after the mayor’s chair, incumbent Terry Rysz and four others: councillor Colleen Anderson, Brenda Dalzell, Larry Emery and Mike Sheehan.

Eleven candidates are seeking the six councillor seats: incumbents Ryan Airey, Gord Bushell, Bob Evans and Malcolm Makayev. The five other candidates are Ian Baillie, Matt Baumgartner, Pam Beech, Tammy Brown, James Deugau, John Flynn and Siobhan Rich.

At the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, candidates will be acclaimed in Electoral Areas A, B and G as only one person has put forward their nomination.

The candidate in Electoral Area A (Rural Golden-Columbia) is incumbent director Karen Cathcart; in B (Rural Revelstoke/Columbia/Trout Lake), incumbent David Brooks-Hill; in Area G (Sorrento, Blind Bay, Notch Hill), Natalya Melnychuk.

In Electoral Area C (Eagle Bay, White Lake, Tappen, Sunnybrae) Marty Gibbons and Nicholas Najda are vying for the director position.

In Electoral Area D (Falkland/Salmon Valley/Deep Creek/Ranchero), it’s incumbent director Rene Talbot and Dean R. Trumbley.

In Electoral Area E (Rural Sicamous-Malakwa), four candidates are seeking the one director position: incumbent Rhona Martin, Leslie Johnson, Dan Letendre and Natalie G. Sorkilmo.

In Electoral Area F (North Shuswap-Seymour Arm) two candidates have put their names forward: incumbent Jay Simpson and Eugene Eklund.

In the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District 83, in Electoral Area 1 (City of Armstrong, District of Spallumcheen/CSRD Area D), one person has put forward their name for the one position, incumbent Tennile Lachmuth. Similarly just one person is listed for the one position representing Electoral Area 2 (City of Enderby/CSRD Area E/District of Sicamous/RDNO Area F), Brent Gennings.

Three people are running for the one position in Electoral Area 3 (CSRD Areas C, F and G): Linda Brett, Corryn Grayston and Gina S. Johnny.

In Electoral Area 4 (Salmon Arm), three candidates are vying for two positions: incumbents Amanda Krebs and Marianne VanBuskirk as well as Samantha Leins.

The term for all these positions is four years, from October 2022 to October 2026.

Election day in B.C. is Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Municipal election rules state that an eligible elector, another nominee for office or the Chief Election Officer may challenge a prospective candidate’s nomination if they believe the nomination documents are incorrect or the person is not otherwise eligible to be nominated for office.

Nomination documents are available for public inspection from the time they have been submitted until 30 days after the election results have been declared. The deadline to challenge a nomination is 4 p.m. on Sept 13. A prospective candidate being challenged will be given notice within 24 hours. The deadline to withdraw a nomination is Sept. 16 at 4 p.m.

