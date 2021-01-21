UPDATE: Five Vernon-area schools report positive COVID-19 cases

Schools in Armstrong, Enderby and Vernon have issued letters

Clarence Fulton Secondary in Vernon reported its fourth exposure to the virus Thursday, Jan. 21, according to BC School Covid Tracker. (Kerry Hutter photo)

Update: 3:00 p.m.

Two Armstrong schools reported possible exposures Jan. 21 after individuals in the school community tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter from Pleasant Valley Secondary School says the individual who tested positive was present on Jan. 15 but is now isolating at home. While Len Wood Middle School’s letter reports a school exposure Jan. 13.

Original:

Three Vernon area schools are reporting exposures after members of the school community tested positive for COVID-19.

Enderby’s M.V. Beattie informed families someone within their community tested positive Jan. 20, noting possible exposures between Jan. 12-15, 2021.

This is the school’s second exposure this month. The first was announced Jan. 17 with exposure recorded as Jan. 11-12.

Clarence Fulton Secondary in Vernon reported its fourth exposure to the virus Thursday, Jan. 21, according to BC School Covid Tracker, but no exposure dates were listed in the letter sent to families.

W.L. Seaton Secondary reported its third exposure Jan. 19 in a letter to families obtained by the tracker team. Dates of exposure are listed as Jan. 8, 11, 12, 14 and 15.

Individuals who tested positive for the virus are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Contact tracing is underway in each event and those who may be at risk will be contacted directly by Interior Health.

“If you are not contacted by Interior Health Authority, it has been determined that your child is not at risk of developing COVID-19,” a letter to Fulton families reads.

