Three vehicles collide on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Icy highways and snowfall believed to be a factor

Vernon firefighters are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Kalamalka Lakeview Drive and Highway 97 Thursday morning.

The call came in just before 8:30 a.m. on March 12.

Three vehicles were reportedly involved near the problematic intersection on the busy highway between Vernon and Kelowna.

Emergency responders repoted a lot of ice on the highway.

Highway contractors were called to send a sand truck to deal with the icy road.

One patient was taken to hospital by BC Ambulance. No other injuries were reported.

Northbound traffic is moving slowly and the highway has been reduced to one lane.

More information to come.

Three vehicles are involved in a collision on Highway 97 near Kalamalka Lakeview Road Thursday, March 12, 2020. Traffic is affected. (Google Maps)

