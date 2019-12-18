(Mackenzie Britton - Capital News)

Three-vehicle collision slows traffic at intersection of Springfield and Cooper

No injuries have been reported

A three-vehicle collision is slowing traffic at the intersection of Springfield and Cooper roads.

Two cars are blocking the intersection while a third car has crashed on the sidewalk near Hobo Cannabis.

RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department are responding to the incident.

No ambulances are responding and no injuries have been reported.

Tow trucks have arrived to clear the vehicles from the road.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twit0ter.

Previous story
No charges against Nanaimo cop after man’s arm broken by police dog bite
Next story
Man gets 15 months in jail for B.C. toddler’s snake-venom death

Just Posted

Three-vehicle collision slows traffic at intersection of Springfield and Cooper

No injuries have been reported

Central Okanagan RCMP officer suspended with pay while facing sexual assault charge

Chad Lincoln Vance was previously posted to the Southeast District General Investigation Section

Candlelight vigil organized for father of two who died at Kelowna homeless camp

A vigil will be held for Shane Bourdin at the Recreation Avenue site at 7:30 p.m. tonight

Danny Michel returns to Kelowna

The award-winning Canadian talent makes a return to the Rotary Centre for the Arts Feb. 20

Warriors complete comback for 6th win of the season

West Kelowna gets first overtime win of the season with 4-3 victory over the Chilliwack Chiefs

PHOTOS: Jody Wilson-Raybould chosen as Canada’s newsmaker of the year

Prime Minister Trudeau, whose Liberal government was reduced to a minority in the Oct. 21 election, polled a distant second

No charges against Nanaimo cop after man’s arm broken by police dog bite

Independent Investigations Office releases report after man who wasn’t the right suspect was injured

Parents sue B.C. private school after daughter severely bullied on social media

Parents also calling for nationwide ban on two social media apps that grant anonymous posting

Threats charge dropped in Curtis Sagmoen trial

Justice deems no evidence to support uttering threats charge after complainant’s testimony

North Okanagan city slides in funds for some groups, others shut out

Sovereign Lake boosted with $10,000 discretionary grant

B.C. man’s lawsuit over Ticketmaster, StubHub can proceed, judge rules

Class action on behalf of people who lost out due to ‘ticket bots’

Student, impersonator arrested for alleged cheating during final exams at SFU

Simon Fraser University reminding students that paying someone else to take tests is illegal

B.C. father’s parole eligibility must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders: Crown

Andrew Berry faces life sentence, justice to return Thursday with verdict on parole eligibilty

Interior Health warns about opoid containing fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

White powder located twice in November contained carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

Most Read