One car is being towed, no injuries reported

There is a three car pile-up in Kelowna.

At approximately 7:25 a.m. on Aug. 12, emergency crews received reports of a three vehicle motor vehicle collision on Harvey Avenue, between Richter and Ethel streets.

Officials said there are no injuries.

A tow truck is en route to clear the area.

