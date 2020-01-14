Three-tower development proposed for Kelowna’s Leon Avenue

One of the three proposed towers would be 42 storeys and become the tallest building in Kelowna

Leon Avenue’s long-anticipated redevelopment could become reality in the form of three sky-high towers proposed by a Vancouver company.

Venue Kings Ticket Brokers submitted its development proposal to the City of Kelowna last Thursday, revealing its plans to construct two towers at the intersection of Water Street and Leon Avenue and another across from Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

At the southern corner of Water and Leon would be a 24 storey hotel with 216 units. Across the street would be two towers standing 30 and 42 storeys tall, housing a total of 600 residential units. The 42 storey building would become Kelowna’s tallest.

A mass timber bridge would be built between the 24 and 42 storey buildings to provide a walkway over Leon Avenue.

The plans also outline a 748 stall, six storey parking garage, as well as commercial and retail space.

Currently, the building is 55.9m higher than what the zone allows, so a variance would need to be granted by council. The developer said in its proposal the towers match the city’s vision for the future of this zone as outlined in the Official Community Plan.

There is no set date for the proposal to go to the council.

READ MORE: ‘Not good enough for Rutland’: Council defers decision on car wash development

READ MORE: Kelowna council receives city’s 2020 Action Plan

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account
Next story
CMHA Vernon’s crisis line seeks volunteers

Just Posted

League donates $2,500 to memorial scholarship for late Kelowna Chiefs president

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League made the donation Jan. 11

Kelowna to implement CCTV registry to help RCMP access video surveillance

The registry will record locations of security cameras in downtown Kelowna for quicker RCMP access

Three-tower development proposed for Kelowna’s Leon Avenue

One of the three proposed towers would be 42 storeys and become the tallest building in Kelowna

Rockets fined $3,000, Korczak suspended after penalty-filled game, line brawl with Blazers

The fine and three-game suspension come after Kelowna’s 7-2 loss Saturday night

Okanagan College Coyotes split first basketball games of 2020

The ‘Yotes men and women grab a win each against the Langara Falcons

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

GALLERY: Bear sightings continue in North Okanagan

Conservation officers say bears should re-den due to low temperatures

Pot shops greenlit by North Okanagan community

Two applications for cannabis companies to be passed on to province

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at West Kelowna school

The lockdown lasted between 11:25 a.m. and 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

Okanagan groups look to connect First Nation trails across US/Canada border

Groups recently met in Osoyoos to discuss how to advance the project

CMHA Vernon’s crisis line seeks volunteers

Due to heavy call volumes, demand for volunteers is on the rise

Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by multiple birds

The plane with 31 passengers was travelling from Calgary

Most Read