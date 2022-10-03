Three-time Kelowna purse snatcher arrested

A man is in custody after allegedly stealing three purses

The man allegedly responsible for a string of purse snatchings from Kelowna’s senior citizens has been arrested.

“This individual waited to prey on some of our community’s senior members while they were alone, going about their daily lives,” said Kelowna RCMP Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

On Sept. 29, police received a call from a 76-year-old woman saying her purse had been stolen from her shopping cart while unloading groceries in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Kane Road. Surveillance video showed a male suspect responsible for the theft.

Then, on Oct. 1,the police received a call from an 83-year-old woman who said her purse had been stolen as she was walking home from the grocery store along Drysdale Blvd. Once again, an unknown male was reported as the culprit.

READ MORE: Man convicted 33 times arrested in Kelowna for alleged break and enter

A third offence happened on Oct. 2, when a 67-year-old woman reported that she had her purse stolen in the 2200 block of Baron Road while loading groceries into her vehicle. She said that a man walked up, grabbed her purse and ran away. She then attempted to chase the man, but he managed to escape.

All three victims described a similar suspect as a white male in his 20s who was thin, medium height, wearing a reddish sweater and used a grey pick up truck to flee the scene.

Using the description, Kelowna RCMP identified a 27-year old suspect, who is believed to be responsible for all three offences. The suspect has been arrested and is facing several charge, including theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

READ MORE: Body of missing rafter recovered from Bugaboo Creek

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaRCMPtheft