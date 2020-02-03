Police are looking for Noah Didhra. (RCMP photo)

Three Surrey men charged with 15 crimes connected to Kelowna drug seizure

Cell phones, about $177,000, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine and six firearms were seized

Surrey Mounties say three men face 15 separate charges including conspiracy to commit and indictable offence, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, and possession of a firearm.

They are Abd’l Malik Loubissi-Morris, Tien Roy Mai Dang, and Noah Didhra.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said these latest developments stem from the investigation into a 2017 shooting in Newton which injured an innocent 62-year-old woman who’d been visiting from Ontario.

Loubissi-Morris, 22, of Vancouver, was charged in December 2019 with attempted murder, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

Police believe the shooting, in the 7700-block of 147A Street on July 9, 2017, was related to the “Lower Mainland Gang conflict.”

The intended victims, police said at the time, took off from the scene in a black Hyundai missing a front bumper and the suspects fled in a red pick-up truck, which was later found on fire in the 9000-block of 150th Street.

READ ALSO: Charges laid in 2017 Surrey drive-by shooting where bullet grazed innocent woman

Sturko said a subsequent search warrant executed in Kelowna resulted in the seizure of cell phones, about $177,000, “significant” quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine and six firearms.

Loubissi-Morris has been in custody since he was arrested on Dec. 11 and Dang was arrested on Jan. 30.

Police are looking to arrest Didhra, described as 21, South Asian, five feet 10 inches tall, and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

homelessphoto

RCMP photo


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. dad appeals court ruling preventing his five kids from taking bus alone
Next story
WATCH: 130-foot tree uprooted in North Okanagan winds

Just Posted

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, are you ready?

Here are some ideas for gifts and plans for this year.

City of Kelowna moves 100-home Upper Mission development to public hearing

The next phase of the Ponds development recieved preliminary approval from city council

Snow coming back to Kelowna tomorrow

The weekend was nice and warm, but get ready for more snow

Kelowna council sends proposal back to public hearing due to changes

Council initially approved a set of townhouses but plans changed to a 4-1/2 storey apartment

Whiski-Jacks Pub donates $6,000 to Central Okanagan Food Bank

The Pub located in West Kelowna has been donating as part of their initiative to end hunger in the community

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

Three Surrey men charged with 15 crimes connected to Kelowna drug seizure

Cell phones, about $177,000, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine and six firearms were seized

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Oliver man charged with arson ordered to undergo psych assessment

Steve Joseph Godbout is charged with assaulting a police officer and two counts of arson

Salmon Arm Bollywood Bang organizers aim for $1 million

Fundraising event fetches $155,000 for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

Video chronicles rise of Salmon Arm’s giant treble clef

Bill Laird hopes documentary will be used to promote downtown and community

Column: Drivers not slowing down and moving over, putting others at risk

Ride Between the Lines by Gina Gregg

Most Read