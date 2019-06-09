View of Osoyoos Lake looking north from Oroville, WA. Photo courtesy Neil Bousquet/Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society)

Three people seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after a boating accident on Osoyoos Lake Saturday evening.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said five ambulances arrived on scene at approximately 7:15 p.m.

“Two patients were transported by ambulance in critical and one patient in stable condition were taken to hospital by ambulance,” said BCEHS communications officer Vincent Chou.

READ MORE: Wildfire west of Osoyoos classified as out of control

The incident happened near the beach access of Magnolia Place and Oleander Drive.

There is no further information on how the incident happened at this time.

Osoyoos RCMP have yet to return a call for comment.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna’s Telus Motorcycle Ride for Dad raises money for prostate cancer research
Next story
Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market

Just Posted

Hundreds of Kelowna residents ‘Walk to End ALS’

Volunteer led fundraiser aims to raise $32,000

Free dog training session coming to Kelowna

Shamanic Dog Training: Free Talk at Herbal One Kelowna

Kelowna’s Telus Motorcycle Ride for Dad raises money for prostate cancer research

Hundreds of motorists joined the ride from Kelowna to West Kelowna

Three people seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Happy Kelowna Neighbours Day

Fourth annual Kelowna’s Neighbours Day asks residents to acknowledge neighbourly acts of kindness

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Raptors fans prepare for Monday’s potentially championship-clinching Game 5

Toronto leads the series three games to one

Four kittens fighting for their lives at Okanagan animal sanctuary

Four kittens of a litter of nine found in Salmon Arm are struggling to survive.

VIDEO: Fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships

Hundreds of dogs and their owners have converged on Langley

Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market

A slowdown in home sales has developers getting creative

BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait

Two vehicles participated in rescue

‘Climate change in action:’ Scientist says fires in Alberta linked to climate change

Alberta Wildfire data shows that, as of Friday, there were 569 wildfires in the province

Canadian general says Islamic State defeated but ideology ‘alive and well’

The Iraqi government has been criticized for failing to provide basic services such as water and electricity to its citizens

Goat yoga: meditation with a cuddly twist at Okanagan farm

The summer time goat yoga classes resume at Jeff and Cindy Campbell’s Green Mountain Road farm

Most Read