Three North Okanagan men were arrested in Vernon after fleeing from police late at night Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Black Press file photo)

Three North Okanagan men arrested after fleeing police in Vernon

Cash, drugs and loaded gun found after arrest; two of the men face ‘serious charges’

Three men from the North Okanagan have been arrested after fleeing from police in Vernon late Tuesday night.

On April 28 at approximately 11:20 a.m. an officer with North Okanagan Traffic Services (NOTS) was on patrol around 42nd Avenue and 35A Street in Vernon when he observed a grey sedan with no licence plates driving by erratically. The vehicle had been the subject of several earlier complaints from the public and had failed to stop for another police vehicle in the area moments before.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, however the driver fled. The officer did not pursue the driver for public safety reasons.

Police flooded the area, and with help from area residents and the Police Service Dog (PSD), three men in their early 20s were taken into custody. All three men were from the local area.

Police then searched the area and the vehicles, finding a quantity of cash, drugs and a loaded firearm.

One of the men was released without charge, while the other two were taken before a judge and released with conditions and a future court date for a number of serious charges.

“North Okanagan Traffic Services continues to investigate this incident and wishes to thank all those involved that assisted with bringing this incident to a safe conclusion including officers from Vernon North Okanagan Detachment, the Police Service Dog, the Operational Communications Centre (OCC) and local residents who guided police to the area where the suspects were arrested,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov, media relations officer with BC Highway Control.

Anyone with information about this incident that has yet to speak with police is asked to call NOTS in Falkland at 250-379-2164 and quote file 2020-1911.

RCMP

