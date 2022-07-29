Three new wildfires sparked in the North Shuswap and North Okanagan

Thunderstorms forecast for Salmon Arm, Vernon during the afternoon and evening of July 29

Three wildfires were ignited early July 29 in the North Shuswap and North Okanagan, causes so far listed by BC Wildfire as unknown. (BC Wildfire map)

Two wildfires in the North Shuswap and one in the North Okanagan were sparked this morning.

BC Wildfire lists three new fires ignited as of July 29, all with causes currently unknown – one in the vicinity of Seymour Arm, one near Anglemont at Hudson Road and the third south of Armstrong near Miriam Creek.

All three are considered ‘spot-sized,’ less than 0.01 hectares (0.02 acres).

Areas of the Shuswap were hit with lightning and heavy rain this morning, with the possibility of thunderstorms forecast by Environment Canada for this afternoon and evening in both Salmon Arm and Vernon. Temperatures are predicted to remain in the mid-30s through Monday, Aug. 1, with a decrease to the mid-20s on Aug. 2.

