Three more long-term care facilities in Kelowna declare COVID-19 outbreaks

Five elderly care facilities in Kelowna are currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks

Three more elderly-focused facilities have reported COVID-19 outbreaks, according to a recent Interior Health update.

There are three cases at David Lloyd Jones long-term care facility with two residents and one staff testing positive for the virus.

Hawthorn Park assisted/independent living in Kelowna has four cases: one resident and three staff had tested positive.

Village at Mill Creek long-term care in Kelowna has two cases from one resident and one staff.

The three facilities join two other elderly care facilities in the Kelowna area that have reported outbreaks earlier this month. Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna reported 23 cases where five residents and 18 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Cottonwoods Care Centre reported 12 cases, including eight residents and four staff.

The outbreaks come after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered all workers in long-term care facilities in B.C. to get vaccinated in a press conference on Thursday, Aug. 12.

