Three dead in single vehicle crash in Kelowna

Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed until further notice

The area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed following a fatal vehicle collision on May 26. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

The Kelowna RCMP is asking motorists to avoid an area of Gordon Drive and use an alternative route following a fatal collision Tuesday night that killed three people.

On May 26, just after midnight, Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Gordon Drive, north of Cook Street. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle had suffered extensive damage, and the three occupants were deceased, said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Officers are in the process of identifying the occupants and completing the next-of-kin notifications, and the BC Coroner’s Service has been notified.

Due to the severity of the collision, the area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed until the scene investigation is complete.

More updates will be released as they become available.

READ ALSO: Several injured at Connector crash

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.