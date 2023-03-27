Three day thrift shop in Kelowna to help women reach career goals

The Dress for Success three day sale will raise money for social programs and career help

Get ready to thrift shop for a good cause.

The Kelowna charity Dress for Success is offering people the opportunity to sift through their extensive inventory during a three day fundraising sale from March 31, until April 2, at 214 – 1771 Cooper Road in the mini mall on the corner of Enterprise and Cooper.

The three day sale will raise money for the social services and programs available at Dress for Success.

Throughout the year, women in need of professional clothing for a job or interview are able to pick up a new outfit, in addition to career counselling services and support, for free at the Okanagan-based charity.

“Women can come to the Dress for Success boutique where our staff and volunteers will get them interview or employment ready with appropriate attire.” Says Lori Stevenson, Executive Director. “Our clients are treated to a personalized dressing and pampering experience that leaves them feeling confident and beautiful and ready to take on the world.”

For more information visit dfskelowna.org.

