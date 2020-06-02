(File photo)

Three Calgary men make smart decision while lost in Shuswap

Adventurers’ vehicle breaks down at night in Seymour Arm area

This was a missing person story with a happy ending.

On Monday, May 25, Chase RCMP received a report of three 19-year-old men who had not returned from a sightseeing outing the previous evening in Seymour Arm.

The men, all from Calgary, had been staying with one of the men’s families at their family cabin. The day previous the three ventured off to see waterfalls in the area. They failed to return by nightfall at their scheduled time.

After an extensive overnight search by the family, police were called the next morning. Following a short search, police received a call from one of the men advising they were safe. Their vehicle had broken down outside of cell-phone range, so they elected to stay in their vehicle overnight and then seek help in the morning.

Police met up with the three who all were in good health.

“It was the correct decision to stay with their vehicle throughout the night rather than attempt to navigate in the wilderness at night trying to find cell coverage,” said Chase Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

Read more: Shuswap search and rescue groups taking steps to address COVID-19 concerns

Read more: Boat crash one of five weekend calls for Shuswap marine search and rescue

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon ArmSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
189 homes in Grand Forks area given evacuation orders
Next story
Parent, superintendent, trustee report smooth return to classrooms in B.C.

Just Posted

PPE donation reaches Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society

Ending Violence Association of BC received a $20,000 donation for personal protective equipment

Small business grants available through Okanagan initiative

Susie and Bryan Gay launched ‘This Bag Helps’ to help fellow small business owners during the pandemic

WildSafeBC: What to do when you find a fawn

Fawning season occurs from May to early July

BOYD Autobody and Glass aims to raise $50,000 for Kelowna Child Advocacy Centre

A presentation with sponsors will be held on June 18 in place of the annual car show

Curbside reads available as Okanagan libraries reopen

Okanagan Regional Library reopened June 2 in phased approach

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

Defence claims Surrey man was mentally unwell at time of West Kelowna murder

Tejwant Danjou’s jealousy ‘tormented him’, according to his defence lawyer

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Vernon Para-snowboarder crushed by competition ban

Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport said Matt Hamilton tested positive for a banned substance

RCMP, coroner investigate ‘unexpected deaths’ on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

How to safely drink water in areas impacted by flooding

Quality and safety of drinking water can be affected during and after floods

Three Calgary men make smart decision while lost in Shuswap

Adventurers’ vehicle breaks down at night in Seymour Arm area

Most Read