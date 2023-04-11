Thousands of burgers: Big White wraps up ski season

Despite a new dumping of close to a foot of snow overnight, Big White Ski Resort is now officially closed for the winter season.

SilverStar Mountain Resort in Vernon is now the only place still open to hit the slopes in the Okanagan, and is expected to remain open until next week.

“We’ve had one of the best seasons in our 59-year history, and it really does feel like tourism in the Central Okanagan and beyond is on the right track for recovery after the pandemic,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president. “Tens of thousands of skier visits from all over the world, and hundreds of thousands of skier visits from our local area, enjoyed 767 centimetres of Okanagan Champagne Powder throughout the season.

“While closing with a 267 cm snow base is hard to do, we have exciting projects to start on for summer that just can’t wait.”

Other numbers that wrap up the 2022-23 ski season:

– 7,000 pom-pom toques sold

– 35,808 pounds of french fries

– 49,971 espresso shots

– 17,263 litres of hot chocolate

– 7,500 smash burgers

– 125,000 tube rides

Get your mountain bike tuned up – the summer season is set to open on June 29.

