Hundreds gather for Kelowna polar bear dip

More than $7,800 was raised for CRIS Adaptive Adventure

The frigid waters of Okanagan Lake didn’t stop dippers as they raised money for CRIS Adaptive Adventures.

More than $7,800 was raised during the annual polar bear dip, which took place this year at Tugboat Beach in Kelowna.

Around 450 brave souls took part in the dip, while more 1,200 watched from the beach.

Annual dips also took place throughout the Central Okanagan.

In Peachland, 40 people participated in a chilly dip, while the New Year got off to a cold start in Oyama with a polar bear swim at Wood Lake, hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion.

