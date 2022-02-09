Thoughts sought for Central Okanagan housing survey

Regional District Central Okanagan wants to hear from you until Feb. 28

Residents in the Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) can have a say in the district’s Regional Housing Strategy (RHS).

They’re encouraged to share their experiences with housing in the region and provide input on housing needs and objectives that will guide development of the strategy. The goal is to develop a coordinated regional approach to address challenges around affordability, supply, and supportive housing. The survey is available on the RDCO website until Feb. 28.

The RDCO is developing the strategy to explore tools and actions that can address housing issues, needs, and gaps throughout the Central Okanagan. It includes the two electoral areas, District of Peachland, City of West Kelowna, City of Kelowna, District of Lake Country, Westbank First Nation, and Okanagan Indian Band.

“The Central Okanagan is one of the fastest-growing regions in the province,” said Todd Cashin, RDCO community services director. “Housing gaps exist because of a lack of suitable and affordable housing to meet local needs. Factors affecting this include high construction costs, aging housing, historically low rental vacancy rates, short-stay accommodations, an increase in demand, and a growing gap between what households can afford and the average cost of renting or homeownership.”

To better understand residents’ needs, the survey also includes questions relating to the RDCO’s Central Okanagan Poverty and Wellness Strategy (COPAWS).

