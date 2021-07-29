Thomas Creek wildfire firefighters challenged by winds and heat

The wildfire is now more than 7, 900 hectares

The Thomas Creek wildfire is now an estimated 7,918 hectares and burning into the 2020 Christie Mountain wildfire area.

Fire activity is expected to increase in the coming days as hot, dry and conditions are forecast to continue.

According to BC Wildfire, these conditions will continue to challenge fire suppression efforts in the northern part of the blaze.

For Thursday, there are 17 BC Wildfire crew members on scene, along with 33 military personnel, 20 pieces of heavy equipment and 16 local firefighters.

Crews will be focusing on patrolling hot spots along the west flank of the fire and are preparing for a potential planned ignition that will help established guards along the north flank. They will also be looking for opportunities to complete small hand ignitions and establish containment lines in the southeast corner of the blaze.

BC Wildfire explained the west flank of the blaze looks the best and it is where the most progress has been made.

