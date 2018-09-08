This woman is 94 and celebrated her birthday by ziplining

The Penticton resident gave the Peachland’s ZipZone a shot for her birthday

Today Erna Hamm celebrated her 94th birthday by zipping at ZipZone Peachland, Canada’s Highest Freestyle Zipline.

Erna lives in Penticton, keeps active through hiking and volunteering 11 hours a week at the Penticton hospital.

“All of the staff just loved her and it was such an honor and a pleasure to celebrate Erna’s birthday with her and we sure hope to see her again next year,” said ZipZone president Kevin Bennett.

“Silver (and golden) zippers are always welcome at ZipZone, and we encourage all Okanagan oldies to come on out and tick us off your bucket list,” he said.

