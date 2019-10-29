Third time’s a charm: man arrested after armed robbery at Vernon liquor store

The suspect is believed to be responsible for a total of three armed robberies at the same store

A 51-year-old man is in custody after an armed robbery at a liquor store on 25th Avenue in Vernon. RCMP believe the man has robbed the same location twice before.

A man entered the liquor store in the Fruit Union Plaza and demanded money from the staff at knifepoint Monday night at around 10 p.m. The two staff members were able to run out of the store and the suspect also fled on foot.

Vernon RCMP were able to make an arrest “thanks in assistance of witnesses who observed him fleeing the scene,” Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

Police believe the man is responsible for two other robberies at the same liquor store on Aug. 27 and Oct. 19, 2019.

The man remains in police custody and will be appearing in Vernon Provincial Court.

He could face charges of robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in three incidents.

RCMP are not releasing the name of the suspect at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: 20 emergency winter beds for Vernon homeless

READ MORE: Car crash at Predator Ridge near Vernon

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alleged three-time North Okanagan robbery suspect arrested

Just Posted

Car crash at Predator Ridge near Vernon

Two vehicles involved in 8 a.m. collision

Legislation to enshrine U.N. declaration on Indigenous rights a ‘first step’ for Okanagan First Nations

The new legislation will make it easier for Okanagan First Nations to form systems of governance

‘Bridge to nowhere’: Kelowna council dismisses second bridge over Okanagan Lake for incremental approach

City report stated a second bridge and freeway would cost ‘well in excess’ of $1 billion

No one on board boat found drifting on Okanagan Lake

The boat was found floating near Traders Cove

Ex-Kelowna cop has breach of trust case adjourned for two weeks

Former Mountie facing seven misconduct charges during his time as an officer

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

Burger gluttony: Revelstoke Review tackles the burger challenge

Holidays and the propane leak almost squashed the attempt. Regardless, the tasters soldiers on

Third time’s a charm: man arrested after armed robbery at Vernon liquor store

The suspect is believed to be responsible for a total of three armed robberies at the same store

13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

‘We know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,’ says Saanich police officer

WEB POLL: Do you think the west separating from Canada is a real possibility?

Take our online reader poll:

B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province to begin consultation tour and work with municipal and Indigenous communities

Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

At least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze

Many Canadians voted strategically to stop a party from winning: poll

Overall, 57 per cent said their vote was based on their political convictions

Morning Start: In his prime, Mike Tyson was willing to take on a gorilla

Your morning start for Tuesday, October 29th, 2019

Most Read