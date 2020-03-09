Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

If you’re planning a trip outside of B.C. in the coming months, you may want to check your travel insurance.

Multiple travel insurance companies are no longer insuring customers against coronavirus-related claims as of the start of March.

In an email, BCAA confirmed customers who buy trip cancellation and interruption policies on or after March 5 won’t be covered because it’s now considered a “known circumstance,” not an unexpected issue.

Spokesperson Sara Holland said customers who bought travel insurance prior to March 5, and prior to a travel advisory coming into effect are still covered for trip cancellation, but not if they choose to go.

“If they choose to travel despite the advisory in place, they are only covered for non-COVID-19 related trip interruption or sickness during their trip,” Holland said.

Travel insurance company TuGO said it won’t cover trip cancellation or trip interruption claims related to COVID-19 for policies purchased on or after March 4.

“COVID-19 is considered a circumstance known for any policies purchased or trips booked on or after March 4, 2020,” a statement on the company’s website reads.

There are currently travel advisories for Canadians in place for China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, Northern Italy, Singapore and South Korea.

As of Monday morning, there are 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada. Of those, 27 are in B.C., 34 in Ontario and four each in Alberta and Quebec.

According to the World Health Organization, there were 105,586 cases worldwide as of Sunday, with more than 80,000 of them in China, as over 100 countries report instances of the disease. Globally, more than 3,500 people have died as a result of COVID-19, the vast majority of those in China.

