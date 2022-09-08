(Contributed)

(Contributed)

Thieves once again target Wilson’s Landing Fire Station

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday night (Sept. 7)

An investigation is underway in West Kelowna after a break and enter at the Wilson’s Landing Fire Station.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday night (Sept. 7), the West Kelowna RCMP and the station’s fire chief responded to the scene after learning the alarms were ringing. Upon arrival, it was found to be a break and enter.

It’s unknown if it was just one person or if there were multiple suspects. An alarm was triggered when the building was entered and several items were stolen.

According to Corp. Judith Bertrand, the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department provides services including medical response and fire suppression to the community.

The station was previously broken into in February 2021.

READ MORE: Evacuation alert for Jack Creek wildfire near Glenrosa

READ MORE: Central Okanagan school need for portables keeps growing

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCity of West KelownafireKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP say suspect in Saskatchewan killings died after arrest
Next story
Stuffed armadillo that showed up in B.C. man’s garden is a mystery

Just Posted

Queen Elizabeth II attends a garden party at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday June 30, 2010. The royal couple is on a nine-day tour of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
BREAKING: The Queen, longest-reigning monarch in British history, dies at 96

(Photo - @BCGovFireInfo/Twitter)
BC Wildfire crews looking to gain access to Glenrosa blaze

Kelowna fire truck. (File photo) Kelowna fire truck. (File photo)
Kelowna fire crews tackle suspicious early morning pallet fire

Kelowna Fire Department. (File photo/Capital News)
Abandoned campfire cause of bush blaze in Kelowna’s Upper Mission