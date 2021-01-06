An assortment of items were stolen from Vernon’s Paw Street Market following a break-in around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 (Google image)

An assortment of items were stolen from Vernon’s Paw Street Market following a break-in around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 (Google image)

Thieves break into Vernon pet store in broad daylight

Some items were stolen from Paw Street Market just after 8 a.m. Wednesday

A bizarre assortment of items was stolen from a Vernon pet supplies store Wednesday morning in a brazen daylight break-in.

Paw Street Market employee Miranda Higgins said at some point between 8:15 a.m. and 8:25 a.m., Jan. 6, the store in Vernon’s Fruit Union Plaza was broken into.

The list of stolen items includes two pet beds, a stuffed toy, a large ferret cage and a dog ramp — the latter designed to help senior dogs get in and out of vehicles.

“They’re not of any high value to us so we’re not too worried,” Higgins said of the stolen items. “We’re more just letting the community know to look out for this.”

The Vernon RCMP have been notified of the incident. While Higgins isn’t sure who carried out the break-in (the business is currently working to retrieve surveillance footage), she surmised they must have been “very confident.”

“It’s kind of unnerving, right? It’s broad daylight,” she said.

A request for comment has been made to the Vernon RCMP.

READ MORE: THE LATEST: Biden denounces protesters’ violence at Capitol

READ MORE: COSAR finds person in medical distress near Fintry

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

theft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Apartment proposed for North Okanagan lots
Next story
Some morgues, ICUs running out of space amid explosive growth in COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Vernon’s Heritage Square, operated by Kaigo Senior Living Group. (Laryn Gilmour - Black Press Media)
Vernon care home experiences second COVID-19 death

‘We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Interior Health’

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One more death, 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A total of 785 cases remain active and 33 people are in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care

An assortment of items were stolen from Vernon’s Paw Street Market following a break-in around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 (Google image)
Thieves break into Vernon pet store in broad daylight

Some items were stolen from Paw Street Market just after 8 a.m. Wednesday

A total of 17 staff and five residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Vernon and District Association for Community Living, or Venture Training, according to Executive Director Ryan Cucheron Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Google image)
22 positive COVID-19 cases at Vernon’s Venture Training

17 staff, five residents tested positive at the agency which offers programs for people with disabilities

A Kelowna church congregation will continue to worship together, despite receiving a ticket by police. (Pixabay)
‘We are making a stand’: Kelowna church will continue to gather, despite RCMP fine

Since the pandemic began, Harvest Ministries has not stopped gathering

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
THE LATEST: Biden denounces protesters’ violence at Capitol

Several Republican lawmakers are expected to object to Biden’s win

Country music artist Aaron Goodvin is one of the performers in the Sakamoto Agency’s 100 Homes: Concert Connections series. (Contributed)
Music promoter arranges concerts for care homes

Sakamoto Agency organizing series of free pre-recorded concerts for care homes across Canada

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An apartment is proposed for the corner of Alexis Park Drive and Turtle Mountain Boulevard. (City map)
Apartment proposed for North Okanagan lots

Alexis Park Drive and Turtle Mountain Boulevard could also see a roundabout in the future

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
B.C. doctor ‘very concerned’ as Revelstoke becomes COVID-19 hotspot

Interior Health issued a public health warning for Revelstoke on Jan. 5

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Charmane Lazzarotto received the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna on Dec. 22. (Photo by Interior Health) Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
First to get COVID-19 vaccine in Kelowna, healthcare worker urges others to get inoculated

Charmane Lazzarotto was one of the first get a vaccine for the Interior Health region in December

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

At least two influencers have travelled to warmer climates in the past few weeks

Most Read