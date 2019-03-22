Thief takes magnet honouring fallen veteran in Lake Country

A magnetic ribbon honouring a fallen Canadian veteran has been stolen from a vehicle in Lake Country.
Bree McCormack posted in the community’s Facebook page, saying the ribbon honouring Cpl. Zach McCormack is her cousin.
“It’s really sad that I cannot even represent him because people feel the need to take something that doesn’t belong to them,” she said.
She questioned why the thief would steal the ribbon in the first place.
