Thief swipes display from Princeton museum

Carriage wheels were chained to a railing

Sometime last week a thief rolled away with two pieces of Princeton’s heritage – carriage wheels that have long been part of the outdoor display at the Princeton and District Museum.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the return of the bright red wheels, and museum board president George Elliott is puzzled.

“What was the point?” he asked in an interview with The Spotlight. “What message are you trying to get across? It really wasn’t a well executed plan to steal something so high profile.”

The wheels, which were chained to a railing, likely disappeared sometime between April 4 and April 5, and museum directors were tipped to their disappearance by a historical society volunteer.

Elliott admitted he hadn’t noticed they were gone, when he entered the building Thursday. “Well, you know how it is sometimes, when you walk by something 300 times.”

Elliott said he can’t imagine what someone would do with the stolen artifacts.

“It’s not likely someone is suddenly going to put it on Princeton Buy and Sell and you’re not going to see it in the Black Press [classifieds.]”

While RCMP have been contacted, Elliot said he is sure the board is more concerned with recovering the wheels than with punishing an offender.

The theft has also been reported on Facebook.

“The pressure is out there locally. If it was somebody local who chose to ‘borrow’ them and they would choose just as quietly to return them then everything would be done,” he said.

“If they were to anonymously show up on the front steps I don’t think we would be terribly upset. In fact I think we would be quite happy.”

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police at 250-295-6911.

Previous story
Kelowna firefighter training helps save lives
Next story
Trudeau to meet Sunday with B.C., Alberta premiers over Trans Mountain impasse

Just Posted

Lake Country resident supporting Humboldt team

Mike McGowan is collecting signatures for cards he plans to send the team

UPDATE: Lights go back on for downtown Kelowna

A power outage affecting residents in the downtown, South Pandosy Street area has been repaired

Central Okanagan school bus fees reduced

Student bus rider fee drops from $250 to $200 for 2018-19 school year

UPDATE: What’s new on the Kelowna foodie scene

Diners are opening, restaurants are renovating and businesses are expanding

Wanted man nabbed in Kelowna

John Aronson is now in police custody

Your April 12 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

BCHL This Week: Humboldt tragedy hits home for Surrey Eagles

BCHL This Week takes a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Dealing with addiction; Finding the root cause

B.C. First Nations man hosts conference to help himself, other heal

Salmon Arm realtor leads real estate board

Board includes realtors from Shuswap, Vernon and Kelowna.

Business groups gather for action on Trans Mountain pipeline

Vancouver event brings together, forest, mining, petroleum leaders

Thief swipes display from Princeton museum

Carriage wheels were chained to a railing

Trudeau to meet Sunday with B.C., Alberta premiers over Trans Mountain impasse

PM will take a break from his multi-country tour to meet with the provincial leaders

#JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families

Sexual harassment in the workplace is an ‘epidemic,’ says survey

Sexual harassment in Canadian workplaces is an “epidemic that has been allowed to persist.”

Most Read