This bike was stolen in Kelowna and later dumped at the home where a minivan was taken. - Facebook

Thief steals bike in Kelowna, then van in Lake Country

What started this morning in Kelowna has been traced to a theft in Lake Country

A man who allegedly stole a bike in Lake County this morning may have traded it in for a new van.

According to Dave Gazley, a man stole a cruizer bike from his home in Jackson Court in Kelowna, he wrote in a Facebook post. The incident occurred around 4:30 to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A minivan was later stolen from a home along Chase Road in Lake Country, and the bike was dumped at its location, according to resident Diane Crombie, who also posted on Facebook.

Emails have been sent to the RCMP for a response. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Video of an alleged theft occurring in Jackson Court. - Facebook

Previous story
Traffic, parking concerns voiced for Lake Country affordable housing complex
Next story
Watchdog calls for probe into police board spending on former Victoria police chief

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP look for suspects of Rutland break-in

Police are looking for two suspects after man was found with blood on his hands and face

Work on revamp Rutland Transit Exchange in Kelowna now complete

The transit exchange and extension of Shepherd Road will open Saturday says city hall

Movie-making in Kelowna

Film crews will be shooting scenes around the city for a new movie until early December

Elf the musical comes alive at the Kelowna Actors Studio

The musical begins Dec. 5

PHOTOS: Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes capture B.C. volleyball berth

Coyotes and Lake Country fans travel to Coldstream and knock out the host Kalamalka Lakers

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

Investigation into B.C. legislature officers began in January

RCMP brought in months after former prison administrator started

Legal challenge filed over high-stakes competition to design $60B warships

The federal government had originally said it wanted a “mature design” for its new warship fleet, which was widely interpreted as meaning a vessel that has already been built and used by another navy.

‘There has to be accountability’: victims of sterilization demand action

Morningstar Mercredi says she woke up from a surgery at 14 and immediately broke down when she discovered the baby she once felt inside of her was gone.

Senior staff escorted out of the legislature Tuesday, under investigation since October

Clerk of the House and Sergeant at Arms removed from the B.C. Legislature by police on Tuesday

Ottawa’s fall update features $16B competitiveness response to U.S. tax reforms

Bill Morneau had faced pressure to lower the corporate tax rate in response to major tax and regulatory reforms in the U.S.

BC Ferries sees net earnings of $90M in second quarter

Net earnings are down as a result of lowering fares, adding more sailings to meet customer demand according to report

10 years for B.C. man who killed girlfriend with hammer, burned her body

Ryan Armstrong claimed in Chilliwack court to victim’s family the drug-addled crime was an accident

Morneau’s update bolsters struggling media with $600-million in tax measures

The program will likely cost the federal treasury about $45 million in 2019-20, rising to $165 million in 2023-24

Most Read