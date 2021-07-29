These Vernon facilities are a safe haven from smoke, heat this weekend

Environment Canada has a special air quality and weather statement in place for entire Okanagan valley

A heat wave plus smoky skies have Environment Canada issuing special air quality and weather statements urging people to take extra precautions to be safe.

The city and other facilities are doing their part to ensure the safety of Vernonites by letting them know where to seek reprieve from the harsh conditions outside.

The City of Vernon is opening Kal Tire Place on from 8-6 p.m. Saturday for those who want to walk the concourse or sit and rest for a while. Walking hours will also be extended to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

The Okanagan Regional Library is open Thursday from 10-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10-5:30 p.m.

The Village Green Shopping Centre is open 10-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10-5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Schubert Centre will also be open for seniors between 10-2 p.m. on Friday.

For more information on heat safety and wildfire smoke safety, please visit the BC Centre for Disease Control website.

