‘There’s more work to do’: Wooldridge running again for council

‘I am excited to officially announce that I’m throwing my hat back in the ring’

Loyal Wooldridge was first elected to Kelowna council four years ago. (Contributed)

Kelowna city councillor Loyal Wooldridge is running for city council again in October’s municipal election.

Wooldridge made the announcement during a video posted on his website.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to serve the residents of Kelowna on council these last four years,” said Wooldridge. “So I am excited to officially announce that I’m throwing my hat back in the ring to seek re-election this Oct. 15.”

Wooldridge was first elected to council four years ago, and among other issues, has been an advocate for inclusion, those experiencing homelessness and affordable and sustainable housing.

Wooldridge is the only incumbent councillor to declare an intention to seek re-election so far. Councillor Ryan Donn has said he will not run.

The only candidate for mayor so far is Tom Dyas. Current Mayor Colin Basran has not yet said if he will seek re-election.

