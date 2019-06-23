The torch has been lit in Kelowna for the +55 BC Games

Volunteers are still needed

Veteran pickle ball players Tracey and Peter Tinkess battle it out against Veikko Paivenen and Rick Abbott at the BC Games 55+ Try It Day in West Fraser Timber Park. (Heather Norman)

The run up to the 55+ BC Games is underway after organizers lit the symbolic torch in Kelowna on June 22 to kick off the 32nd annual competition.

The games take place from Sept. 10 to 14, welcoming thousands of participants to the community to compete and promote active living.

Athletes and participants will compete in 31 different sports, including events like triathlon, fast-pitch and sturling (stick curling) as first-time events.

Organizers said there is still time to sign up as a volunteer.

