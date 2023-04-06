The things you find on the internet: Crocheted hippy, big booty Jesus in Okanagan

The crocheted saviour stands about one foot tall

Just in time for Easter, Krista George has posted to a Facebook group her ‘Crocheted Hey-Zeus’ up for sale.

“Just finished making him. Jesus living his best hippy life.”

The crocheted man stands about one foot tall and is outfitted with a skateboard and a cigarette.

“I even gave him little booty cheeks because why not.”

Krista George is selling a crocheted Jesus on a skateboard on Facebook. (Okanagan Buy Sell & Trade/Facebook)

Of course, the post comes with at least one witty comment.

Jefferson wrote, “I’ll trade you the body and blood of Christ. AKA I will trade you a loaf of bread… and some red wine.”

You can bring Christ to your Easter table for $80 on the Facebook group Okanagan Buy Sell & Trade.

Find a strange, funny, weird ad online? Let us know! Email brittany.webster@blackpress.ca.

READ MORE: The things you find on the internet: Scary one-legged baby Jesus for sale in Kelowna

READ MORE: The things you find on the internet: 5’10” mannequin looks for new Okanagan home

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
