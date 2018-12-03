The Tea Party to stop in Kelowna

The rock band will stop at the Kelowna Community Theatre May 7

The Tea Party is coming to the Kelowna Community Theatre.

They will take the stage Tuesday, May 7 for their Black River Tour.

Tickets are $47.50 at the Prospera Place Box Office or online at www.selectyourtickets.com

‘Black River’ the first single from The Tea Party ‘Heaven Coming Down’ and ‘The Messenger’ in four years, put the band back on the map with an exclamation mark, being the most added track to Active and Mainstream Rock Radio when it was released in November 2018. The band plan to release new music in 2019, and to celebrate, they’ll be going on their most extensive North American tour in years.

RELATED: Lake Country Creekside Theatre kept busy with upcoming season

“So looking forward to being back onstage with my soul brothers… there’s nothing that compares to the rush I get when the Tea Party is firing on all cylinders… our new single, Black River is a fine addition to all the musical moments we have in our arsenal… I’m excited to see its metamorphosis as the tour plays out” said Jeff Martin, guitarist of The Tea Party.

RELATED: Jason Aldean, Old Dominion to headline Merritt’s Rockin’ River concerts next summer

With a career spanning over twenty years and nine major-label releases, the Tea Party, composed of Jeff Martin, Jeff Burrows, and Stuart Chatwood, have successfully gained the attention of fans on a worldwide level, selling over 1.8 million records worldwide including four double–platinum awards, one platinum and four gold albums in Canada.

The band also achieved a No. 1 Canadian single with “Heaven Coming Down” in 1999. The Tea Party has been nominated for 22 MuchMusic Video Awardsand were awarded three People’s Choice Awardsfor Favourite Music Video: two for “The River” and one for “The Bazaar”. They have also received 13 JUNO Award nominations. In addition, they have toured a countless number of times throughout Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia.

Much of the band’s success can be attributed to their phenomenal stage presence and impeccable artistry and musicianship with a wide variety of instruments and sound textures.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.