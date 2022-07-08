Snowbirds swoop around Kelowna to practice for Saturday’s big show

The Snowbirds could be seen practicing across Kelowna on July 8

The Canadian Snowbirds could be seen soaring over Okanagan Lake today in a final practice session before their Kelowna performance on Saturday, July 9.

Plan to watch Canada’s most famous planes perform an intricate aerial display over Okanagan Lake at 1 p.m. on July 9 and July 10 in honour of the 75th anniversary of Kelowna International Airport.

For those seeking prime real estate to watch the performance, the planes will be best viewed from along the lakeshore in downtown Kelowna.

Following the show on Saturday, the public is invited to the KF Centre for Excellence at YLW for ‘Wings n’ Wheels’, where you can see the winged wonders for yourself and meet the pilots.

There will also be a food truck, face painting, music and a car show.

No road closures will be put into effect for the event.

