Mayor Colin Basran and Landmark Centre President Al Stober cut the ribbon at the District Market. (David Venn)

The ribbon has been cut for ‘District Market’

The new strip plaza is an extension of Landmark District

Just beyond the carrot-coated popcorn and Lucky Charms-coloured burritos, Mayor Colin Basran stood alongside Landmark Centre President Al Stober and marvelled the floating sky-blue-tinted balloons.

“Thanks for having matching balloons with my jacket. I appreciate that; that was totally planned,” Basran told marketing agent Dallas Gray.

“But really a heartfelt thank you to the Stober family, again, for your continued investment in our community and helping build a place where entrepreneurs can thrive,” said Basran. “And that’s what this will be.”

READ MORE: Okanagan College graduate is preparing to bike across America

Wednesday, June 12 marks the official opening of the District Market, an extension of the Landmark District.

The strip plaza is located beside the Centre for Arts and Technology off of Harvey Avenue and features restaurants such as Frankie We Salute You! (FWSY!), Freshii, Quesada and other shops.

“What we lacked was a sense of place and an identity. The Landmark district was born out of this discussion,” said development manager Bob Dagenais. “We already had tenants and lots of parking but what we did not have was … something that would get people out of their offices at lunch; something that was more social-driven.”

“I really just think that this area, this urban centre, is really going to flourish and really going to be a great place for not only just business but community,” the Mayor concluded.

READ MORE: ‘Eat vegetables’ among advice given from ages 4 to 90 in B.C. students’ video

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan College graduate is preparing to bike across America
Next story
VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

Just Posted

Defence attempts to downplay 2014 Kelowna murder victim’s injuries

The second degree murder for Steven Randy Pirko is wrapping up

Wanted man nabbed in West Kelowna

Dayton Lloyd McAlpine was arrested early Tuesday morning

UBC Okanagan basketball crews set sights on upcoming season

With coaching changes and new players, both the men’s and women’s team boast new look

VIDEO: Near collision shocks Kelowna driver when errant van runs red

Video was caught by another drivers’ dash cam

Kelowna man faces multiple charges in sex assault of a minor

His lawyer appeared in court on his behalf Wednesday

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

We could see some rain this week

B.C.’s defiant Maxim Cover Girl semi-finalist keeps her clothes on

Brandi Hansen wants Canadians to recognize talents, not just looks, as sexy

VIDEO: Orcas take a rare swim in Vancouver’s False Creek

A pod showed up to take in the warmth

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA finals

Trip to Cranbrook featured as prize on The Price is Right

The contestant who won, however, chose to forfeit it

51 out of work as Sicamous’ Waterway Houseboats shuts down

Cost of flood repairs blamed as company enters receivership, vacations booked now cancelled.

Summerland Skatepark to officially open on June 22

New facility in Summerland has been in use since early spring

B.C. rose named The Divine Miss M in honour of Bette Midler

Rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Select Roses in Langley is being recognized in New York

One new wildfire, two blazes held in Kamloops Fire Centre

Fire breaks out near Revelstoke and Highway 1

Most Read