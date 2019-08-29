22 Ch. de la Pointe-de-la-Michel, Saint-Donat, Quebec, J0T2C0 Canada, is listed on Sotheby’s for a dollar less than $1M. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

The price of an Okanagan loft can get you an acre, lakefront mansion in Quebec

The average price of Kelowna homes sold in July was over $1m

A 1,665 square foot loft on Ellis Street in downtown Kelowna is listed for a $998,000 on Sotheby’s International Realty. For almost two thousand dollars more, you could buy a 1.3445 acre lakefront mansion in Saint-Donat, Quebec, listed on the same website.

The Quebec home, listed at $999,999, is about $20,000 short of the July 2019 average cost of a new home in Kelowna, which is $1,020,655, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The 30-year-old Quebec home has three bedrooms, two baths on 58,568.35 square feet of land, described as ‘intimate’ and ‘private’ on the listing and overlooking ‘one of the most beautiful lakes in Quebec’, Lake Archambault.

READ MORE: Blow, bucks and BMWs seized in Alberta bust with Kelowna ties

READ MORE: Kelowna ninth most expensive city for rent in Canada, report says

The Ellis Street loft was designed by a Vancouver interior designer, featuring 18ft ceilings, two-storey windows and three private patios overlooking Kelowna’s arts and culture district.

According to CMHC, out of 57 single family/semi-detached homes sold in Kelowna in July 2019, the cheapest 20 per cent were sold for $729,000. The most expensive was $1.5m, with a median price of $1.1m.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

 

401-1289 Ellis Street, Kelowna, B.C. is listed on Sotheby’s for $998,000. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

Previous story
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says affordable housing high priority during stop in South Okanagan
Next story
Adopting Homeless Charter of Rights a possibility: Kelowna mayor and MLA

Just Posted

The price of a loft in Kelowna can get you an acre, lakefront mansion in Quebec

The average price of Kelowna homes sold in July was over $1m

Blow, bucks and BMWs seized in Alberta bust with Kelowna ties

Two Kelowna men and a Kamloops woman were arrested and charged with trafficking

Okanagan Sun player named special teams player of the week

Kelton Kouri picks up the nod in week four of the BC Football Conference

Sound won’t be issue in timber towers: Kelowna building manager

Changes to provincial building code ensure proper sound insulation in multi-family apartment builds

Fall fun at Fintry fair

Check out the Fall Fair at Fintry on Sept. 15

Saddle up for North Okanagan’s IPE

Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede underway Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Early morning Okanagan crash has man fleeing from police

Single-vehicle accident in Vernon happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at 39th Avenue and Mutrie Road

Scholar banned for racial profiling of black student at UBC humanities meeting

A human rights investigator was hired after Shelby McPhee complained

B.C. health officials to focus on unvaccinated kids heading back to school

Education minister said most parents won’t have to worry

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says affordable housing high priority during stop in South Okanagan

Singh said his government would make sure Canadains paid less for housing

North Okanagan home fire cause ruled undetermined

Foul play not suspected in Commonage Place blazed that displaced six people

Judge adjourns animal cruelty charges of North Okanagan mother and daughter

Charges against Carla Christman Chelsea Beluse-Christman have been adjourned until Sept. 26, 9 a.m.

Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Office can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure

BeadTrails expands to Ontario

Business originated in Summerland and is now expanding to the Niagara Peninsula

Most Read