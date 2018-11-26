Maurice in the home that was given to him by Norah that he calls a castle photo: Nadine Kozub-Enright

The power of social media puts a roof over a Lake Country man’s head

After being homeless for 33 years Maurice now has a place to call home

A Lake Country woman never thought a Facebook post would change a man’s life this much.

Nadine Kozub-Enright asked members of a Facebook group if they could donate a few items to help her friend Maurice, who has been homeless for 33 years, stay safe and dry over the winter. She never expected what came next.

“A lady named Norah offered up some shelter, it’s smaller than a barn, it’s almost like a big shop and then it took off,” said Kozub-Enright. Norah coincidentally lives in the house her parents lived in for 12 years prior.

Kozub-Enright has seen Maurice for years now and asked him if he needed anything. She recalls that it took some prying until he admitted to her that the zipper of his sleeping bag had broken and his shoes had cracked.

RELATED: Lake Country Christmas store sells experience, not just gifts

“He is very humble and very grateful,” she said. “The most emotional time for me was when he looked at me and said, “No body in my whole life has ever offered me a home before,” I just though shame on all of us… Half of my heart is overwhelmed with kindness and the other half is shame on us.”

Kozub-Enright says that Maurice has been unable to claim his pension and welfare because he didn’t have a fixed address. Now he resides in a little home that he is proud of. He has already been raking the yard and planning where his living room, kitchen and bedroom is and how he will set up. So far he has created a couch out of a bench and palettes. Kozub-Enright looks forward to seeing what he comes up with next.

“He told me this place is a castle to him.” said Kozub-Enright.

RELATED: Spreading Christmas cheer: Lake Country firefighters knocking on doors for the food bank

She says that he is still adjusting to being indoors after spending so many years outside. She and Norah now want to get a few more things for him, such as carpets because the floor in his home is currently bare cement. Several people continue to donate and he ended up with three microwaves.

They ask that if anyone wants to donate that they talk to them first to know what is needed. Any extras will be donated to the Winfield United Church Thrift Shop.

“This morning when we went to get him a couple of things for the yard, a rake was left for him and the look on his face was just magical. He says we can put a nice garden in in spring.”

Kozub-Enright asked Maurice’s permission to tell his story and to share his photograph.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Busy weekend for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue
Next story
Anxiety abounds at NASA as Mars landing day arrives

Just Posted

Lake Country Christmas store sells experience, not just gifts

St Nicholas Ave Gifts Arts and Collectables is open for the season at Bottom Wood Lake Road

The power of social media puts a roof over a Lake Country man’s head

After being homeless for 33 years Maurice now has a place to call home

The Rockets celebrate The Grey Cup with a cause

The Rockets teamed up with Canucks Autism Network for a party

Busy weekend for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

COSAR called to two separate events over weekend

UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP now have a man in custody, incident ends peacefully

RCMP have entered the residence

Mitchell named MVP as Stampeders dump Redblacks 27-16 to win Grey Cup

Calgary captures CFL crown after dropping previous two title games

Coroner’s inquest to begin into death of former RCMP spokesman

Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted wounds in Abbotsford in 2013

Senators to resume debate on postal legislation after taking a day to reflect

The bill could receive royal assent and become law a short time later, which would force striking postal workers back to work by noon on Tuesday.

Dolce&Gabbana fiasco shows importance, risks of China market

As retailers pulled their merchandise from shelves, co-founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana went on camera to apologize to the Chinese people.

India cautious as it looks to recover American body

American John Allen Chau was killed by islanders in mid-November after paying fishermen to smuggle him to the island.

Snow, freezing rain to hit Coquihalla

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement.

Weather Network predicts a “mixed bag” of winter weather for Canada

Western Canada will have warmer than normal temperatures this winter

General Motors to close Oshawa plant, affecting thousands of jobs: source

A spokeswoman for GM Canada said Sunday that the company had “no news or comment tonight”

Anxiety abounds at NASA as Mars landing day arrives

“Landing on Mars is one of the hardest single jobs that people have to do in planetary exploration.”

Most Read