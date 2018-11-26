The power of social media puts a roof over a Lake Country man’s head

A Lake Country woman never thought a Facebook post would change a man’s life this much.

Nadine Kozub-Enright asked members of a Facebook group if they could donate a few items to help her friend Maurice, who has been homeless for 33 years, stay safe and dry over the winter. She never expected what came next.

“A lady named Norah offered up some shelter, it’s smaller than a barn, it’s almost like a big shop and then it took off,” said Kozub-Enright. Norah coincidentally lives in the house her parents lived in for 12 years prior.

Kozub-Enright has seen Maurice for years now and asked him if he needed anything. She recalls that it took some prying until he admitted to her that the zipper of his sleeping bag had broken and his shoes had cracked.

“He is very humble and very grateful,” she said. “The most emotional time for me was when he looked at me and said, “No body in my whole life has ever offered me a home before,” I just though shame on all of us… Half of my heart is overwhelmed with kindness and the other half is shame on us.”

Kozub-Enright says that Maurice has been unable to claim his pension and welfare because he didn’t have a fixed address. Now he resides in a little home that he is proud of. He has already been raking the yard and planning where his living room, kitchen and bedroom is and how he will set up. So far he has created a couch out of a bench and palettes. Kozub-Enright looks forward to seeing what he comes up with next.

“He told me this place is a castle to him.” said Kozub-Enright.

She says that he is still adjusting to being indoors after spending so many years outside. She and Norah now want to get a few more things for him, such as carpets because the floor in his home is currently bare cement. Several people continue to donate and he ended up with three microwaves.

They ask that if anyone wants to donate that they talk to them first to know what is needed. Any extras will be donated to the Winfield United Church Thrift Shop.

“This morning when we went to get him a couple of things for the yard, a rake was left for him and the look on his face was just magical. He says we can put a nice garden in in spring.”

Kozub-Enright asked Maurice’s permission to tell his story and to share his photograph.

