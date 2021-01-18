Student Shelby Dunn works on masonry job. (Contributed)

Student Shelby Dunn works on masonry job. (Contributed)

The pathway to trades careers for Central Okanagan students

School district dual credit program beneficial to students, employers

There are beneficial opportunities for both employers and students who participate in the Central Okanagan Public Schools Industry Training Authority (ITA) youth apprenticeship program for trades.

The program offers students a pathway to both finding employment in the construction industry and furthering their post-secondary education trades certification process, while also providing a labour source for contractors looking to fill particular trades needs.

For students, they get the opportunity to work 900 hours in a chosen trade of their interest while earning the equivalent of 16 credits on their high school graduation transcript. They also receive a $1,000 financial award from the Ministry of Education upon completion.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan school briefs: Bringing musical cheer to care home seniors

Bob Boback, the dual credit coordinator for Central Okanagan Public Schools, said the program is eligible for Grade 10-12 students and is an extension of the career exploration option program offered to students in Central Okanagan Public Schools that encompasses Grade 4-12 students in a variety of initiatives.

Boback said the dual credit option is advantageous for employers dealing with a labour shortfall on construction sites, as it attempts to match students and employers with similar interests.

“If a contractor needs to find someone to help out on a plumbing job, we try to match them to students who have an interest in that particular trade as a career option,” he said.

Similar dual credit options exist for other career options such as health care or education that ranges anywhere from 200 to 250 kids, with the trades route being the largest participation option.

Boback said with the trades route, the program is also reaching out to provide opportunities for girls to participate in the trades outlet.

“There is still that stigma about women working in the trades but that is changing and we are trying to increase those opportunities. That has been the mandate of the provincial government as well,” he noted, a goal which extends also to Indigenous communities.

READ MORE: Promise of new schools will bring change for Central Okanagan students

A key incentive for employers is hiring dual credit students is qualifying for a federal tax credit.

Boback says beyond the cash incentive, it gives young people experience working in the construction industry and pursue their Red Seal apprenticeship certification at post-secondary institutions such as Okanagan College.

He added Central Okanagan middle and senior high schools also have counsellors on staff who can provide information to students looking to enroll in the program.

For more information, call 250-469-6455 or email, dualcredit@sd23.bc.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna church fined a second time for violating public health order
Next story
List of guilty pleas entered along with Westwold shootout

Just Posted

A member of the M.V. Beattie Elementary School community tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement issued Jan. 17, 2021. (photo submitted)
COVID-19 exposure at Enderby elementary

Member of school community tests positive for virus

A warrant was issued for Darwyn Sellars, 31, on Nov. 4, 2019, according to Black Press. (CrimeStoppers)
List of guilty pleas entered along with Westwold shootout

Sentencing delayed against Darwyn Sellars, who pleaded guilty to a rack of charges

Vernon-born Justin J. Moore’s music video for Someone Who Loved You Can captures Kelowna’s city vibe. (Justin J. Moore - YouTube)
WATCH: ‘hyper-talented’ team behind Okanagan-centric music video

New Justin J. Moore music video shot in Kelowna, Armstrong with team of 20-somethings

Fire crews on scene of hot tub blaze. Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.
Workers on concrete pump assist homeowner battling hot tub fire in Black Mountain

Home owners and neighbours fought the flames with a garden hose

Student Shelby Dunn works on masonry job. (Contributed)
The pathway to trades careers for Central Okanagan students

School district dual credit program beneficial to students, employers

When people talk about Blue Monday, they really mean Seasonal Affective Disorder, according to CMHA Kelowna. (Pixabay)
CMHA Kelowna offers tips for managing winter blues during COVID-19

CMHA says it’s important to take care of mental well-being during these times

Gin voices his view of having his photo taken as Ken and Karleen Kantymir pose with him and his brother Tonic. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Sheep’s quirky antics keep Salmon Arm couple entertained

Until they bought two sheep, Ken and Karleen Kantymir didin’t realize just how social the animals are

(RCMP file photo)
Arrest made for break-in to the Penticton Herald

Police arrived to see blanket-wearing man holding computers

Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons was appointed to the NDP cabinet as minister of social development and poverty reduction after the October 2020 B.C. election. (Hansard TV)
B.C. job training fund increased for developmentally disabled

COVID-19 has affected 1,100 ‘precariously employed’ people

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna church fined a second time for violating public health order

Harvest Ministries in Kelowna has previously said they will fight the tickets in court

Bastion Elementary was open Monday, Jan. 17, after one case of COVID-19 was confirmed among the school community. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
COVID-19 case confirmed at second Salmon Arm elementary school

Member of Bastion Elementary community self-isolating, students allowed to attend school

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. driver’s licence and identity cards incorporate medical services, but the passport option for land crossings is being phased out. (B.C. government)
B.C. abandons border ID cards built into driver’s licence

$35 option costing ICBC millions as demand dwindles

Most Read